Midstate lawmakers use language from Idaho law to ban transgender athletes from women's sports

Nye’s stay of the Idaho law is being appealed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania legislators were asked explicitly whether their intent was for school districts to subject students to genetic testing or genital examination if their sex in challenged, in order for the school to avoid potential liability under the law.

Gleim gave conflicting answers, saying at first that “they would just be going through the normal process that any high school or school requests, and that’s just a physical in order to participate.”

Asked again if students would need to submit to medical examination order to continue competing, Gleim said “not at all,” and that the “physical” would involve having to “state whether they are biologically male or female.”

Currently in Pennsylvania, any instances where gender may need to be adjudicated are left up to local schools to handle on a case-by-case basis. The state does not have a statutory prescription on the matter, and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which administers high school athletics in the state, says in its rules only that “where a student’s gender is questioned or uncertain, the decision of the principal as to the student’s gender will be accepted by PIAA.”