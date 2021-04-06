Midstate lawmakers pull language from Idaho law to ban transgender athletes from women's sports

A bill that could serve to bar transgender women from competing in scholastic sports in Pennsylvania has been introduced by a group of legislators which includes some of Cumberland County’s representatives.
PA House Bill 972, dubbed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” would seek to prevent “biological males” from competing as women in any publicly-backed scholastic athletics — although, given the bill’s vagaries, the practical impact of such is unclear.
The bill’s sponsors, who include area Republican Reps. Barb Gleim and Dawn Keefer, say the bill is necessary to protect women’s opportunities in sports.
But the bill comes amidst a wave of legislation across the country seeking to constrain the rights of transgender people to access certain public services, a significant portion of which has been driven by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative advocacy group.
The text of HB 972, which Gleim introduced in a news conference Monday afternoon, indicates the bill is part and parcel of that effort. While Gleim said that the legislators did not work directly with the ADF, entire paragraphs of the bill are taken verbatim from an Idaho law which was written under the ADF’s guidance, according to legislators in that state.
That law is currently stayed in Idaho after a federal judge found that it was unlikely to pass legal muster, writing that Idaho’s House Bill 500 “creates a different, more onerous set of rules for women’s sports when compared to men’s sports” and that the state provided “no evidence” to suggest the legal mechanisms involved actually furthered the stated purpose of the bill.
“There are too many holes in this bill for it to be administrable,” said Jason Landau Goodman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress, a legal advocacy group for LGBT issues.
“Trying to execute this bill would likely be ruled unconstitutional because it’s impractical,” at least in any manner that would comport with the law, Goodman said.
An actual test of that in Pennsylvania is unlikely; Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would veto any such legislation.
In introducing the bill at a media event Monday, Gleim, Keefer, and other Republican legislators stressed the importance of students athletics in allowing young women to grow into successful adults, and suggested that allowing “biological males” to compete as women would hamper this; such athletes, the lawmakers said, possess inherent physical advantages.
This is dependent, as the Idaho case demonstrates, on how one defines a “biological male” and how one compels athletic organizations to act on this.
HB972 does not rely on the state itself to enforce its mandate, but rather gives ground for any student or institution that “suffers a direct or indirect harm” by another party, due to that party not adhering to the bill’s requirement, to sue that party.
That civil action language is lifted word-for-word from Idaho House Bill 500, as is the key statutory requirement of the bill — that athletic programs “designated for females” are not to be “open to students of the male sex.”
However, the bills differ in how sex is defined. The Idaho law states that “if disputed, a student may establish sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement” that must indicate sex based solely on three factors — “internal and external reproductive anatomy,” “endogenously produced levels of testosterone,” and “an analysis of the student’s genetic makeup.”
HB972, as currently written, is more vague, although it rests upon the same basic principle. The bill states that sports must be gender-designated based on biological sex, defined as being “based solely on an individual's reproductive organs, biology or genetics at birth.”
The bill does not specify what the limiting factor in any of those three characteristics is to be, nor does it indicate how that directive is to be met in order to avoid liability under the statute.
But the language is similar enough to Idaho’s that “it is absolutely a categorical ban” on transgender women competing in women’s scholastic sports, Goodman said.
Asked to clarify on Monday, Gleim said the bill’s intent was to define “biological males” as being “that they are males at birth,” which would be a definitional exclusion of transgender women who were assigned a male identify at birth but later transitioned to female.
On Monday, the legislators were asked explicitly whether their intent was for school districts to subject students to genetic testing or genital examination if their sex in challenged, in order for the school to avoid potential liability under the law.
Gleim gave conflicting answers, saying at first that “they would just be going through the normal process that any high school or school requests, and that’s just a physical in order to participate.”
Asked again if students would need to submit to medical examination order to continue competing, Gleim said “not at all,” and that the “physical” would involve having to “state whether they are biologically male or female.”
Currently in Pennsylvania, any instances where gender may need to be adjudicated are left up to local schools to handle on a case-by-case basis. The state does not have a statutory prescription on the matter, and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which administers high school athletics in the state, says in its rules only that “where a student’s gender is questioned or uncertain, the decision of the principal as to the student’s gender will be accepted by PIAA.”
The lack of any known cases in Pennsylvania where transgender athletes were a cause of concern has led opponents of the legislation to describe it as a cynical attempt to stoke the conservative base by creating a solution in search of a problem.
Shortly after HB972 was announced, Democratic lawmakers issued a statement describing it as a “hateful attempt to fuel a culture war.”
“A while back it was the restroom issues, and now its kids in sports,” said local transgender activist Janelle Kayla Crossley, referencing the so-called “bathroom bills,” also promoted by the ADF, which sought to regulate which restrooms transgender people could use.
“I think its insecurities, the fear of the unknown,” said Crossley, who previously ran against Gleim for the 199th District statehouse seat. “If you want to pick on trans people, pick on the adults. What bothers me is they’re doing it at the expense of our children.”