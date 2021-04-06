Midstate lawmakers pull language from Idaho law to ban transgender athletes from women's sports

But the language is similar enough to Idaho’s that “it is absolutely a categorical ban” on transgender women competing in women’s scholastic sports, Goodman said.

Asked to clarify on Monday, Gleim said the bill’s intent was to define “biological males” as being “that they are males at birth,” which would be a definitional exclusion of transgender women who were assigned a male identify at birth but later transitioned to female.

On Monday, the legislators were asked explicitly whether their intent was for school districts to subject students to genetic testing or genital examination if their sex in challenged, in order for the school to avoid potential liability under the law.

Gleim gave conflicting answers, saying at first that “they would just be going through the normal process that any high school or school requests, and that’s just a physical in order to participate.”

Asked again if students would need to submit to medical examination order to continue competing, Gleim said “not at all,” and that the “physical” would involve having to “state whether they are biologically male or female.”