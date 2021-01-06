Midstate lawmakers decry Capitol violence, but some say it’s too little, too late

Those same Republican legislators have consistently supported rejecting certain states’ Electoral College votes, a move that would potentially keep Trump in power longer.

Perry had previously announced his intention to formally object to the Electoral College results, signing onto a statement by eight of Pennsylvania’s nine GOP House members claiming the state’s election process was “unlawful,” a claim that multiple courts have determined is entirely unsupported.

Perry has frequently promoted unfounded allegations regarding the security of the Nov. 3, 2020, election; as recently as last week his Facebook page promoted the allegation that there are more votes than voters in Pennsylvania, a theory debunked by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

This history was not lost on other local officials, particularly Democrats.

“You can backpedal all you want. You fed into these lies,” said Carlisle Borough Councilman Sean Crampsie (D), addressing Perry directly during comments at the outset of Wednesday night’s borough meeting.

“This is on you,” Crampsie said. “You engaged with these people and let them know it was OK to come after our democracy.”