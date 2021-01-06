Midstate lawmakers decry Capitol violence, but some say it’s too little, too late

Area lawmakers roundly condemned the brief takeover of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday afternoon by a group of rioters supporting President Donald Trump, although many of those same lawmakers spent the past several weeks pushing the same theories of election impropriety that fueled the violence.
Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, held to record the votes of the Electoral College, was delayed after Trump supporters stormed the chambers, leading to clashes with police and the death of at least one person, according to national media reports.
Local lawmakers — including some of Trump’s most ardent supporters — denounced the events.
“The violence in our Capitol today was heartbreaking, unacceptable, unhelpful, and un-American,”U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R), whose district includes eastern Cumberland County, posted to Facebook. “As legislators, we must remain undeterred in our efforts to settle our disagreements the American way — through public debate and voting through our constitutional mandates to determine the way forward for America.”
“It cannot be tolerated and those involved must be swiftly brought to justice,” read a statement from a group of state legislators that included state Sen. Mike Regan and state Rep. Dawn Keefer, Republicans who represent parts of Cumberland County. “It must be stopped, and cooler heads must prevail for the sake of our nation and our future.”
Those same Republican legislators have consistently supported rejecting certain states’ Electoral College votes, a move that would potentially keep Trump in power longer.
Perry had previously announced his intention to formally object to the Electoral College results, signing onto a statement by eight of Pennsylvania’s nine GOP House members claiming the state’s election process was “unlawful,” a claim that multiple courts have determined is entirely unsupported.
Perry has frequently promoted unfounded allegations regarding the security of the Nov. 3, 2020, election; as recently as last week his Facebook page promoted the allegation that there are more votes than voters in Pennsylvania, a theory debunked by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
This history was not lost on other local officials, particularly Democrats.
“You can backpedal all you want. You fed into these lies,” said Carlisle Borough Councilman Sean Crampsie (D), addressing Perry directly during comments at the outset of Wednesday night’s borough meeting.
“This is on you,” Crampsie said. “You engaged with these people and let them know it was OK to come after our democracy.”
Regan and Keefer were two of the Republican state legislators who signed onto letters last week encouraging GOP leaders at the federal level to delay the certification of the Electoral College result. Republican state Sens. Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward, who represent parts of western Cumberland County, signed the letter as well.
Perry also signed onto an amicus brief last month supporting an attempt by the state of Texas and the Trump campaign to throw out the presidential votes of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin; the majority of Cumberland County’s state legislators signed onto a similar amicus brief in the same case before the U.S. Supreme Court, which was ultimately, unsuccessful.
Lawmakers from both parties described Wednesday’s events as an attempted coup. But some local Republicans were telling their supporters that such a line had already been crossed.
In their letter last week, the state lawmakers described the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s decision allowing a deadline extension for mail-in ballots as a “coup de main” that created “extensive potential fraud.”
Like Crampsie, Carlisle Councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston pointed to local lawmakers as having egged on violent protesters by telling them, falsely, that their voting power had been usurped.
“They have chosen to lie and support lies that they know are destructive of democracy,” Fulham-Winston said. “I find that appalling.”
Former state legislator and congressional candidate Rick Saccone posted a picture with Mastriano at Wednesday’s rally to his Facebook page, and a page that portrays itself as representing Mastriano’s campaign advertised a bus trip to the rally with Mastriano himself. By Wednesday night, some of Mastriano’s colleagues were calling for his resignation.
“Doug Mastriano is a sitting senator who has actively organized a violent insurrection in an attempt to prevent a peaceful transfer of power,” state Sen. Tim Kearney, a Democrat, said in a statement. “If he doesn’t resign, Sen. Mastriano should be removed from all committee or leadership positions.”
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Photo Gallery
Electoral College Photo Gallery
Electoral College Photo Gallery
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Protests
Electoral College Protests
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.