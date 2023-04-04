The spiral down for Aaron Jones began one day in high school with the onset of social anxiety disorder.

“The light switch flipped,” the Carlisle-area man said. “I was terrified. My hands were shaking. My face was red. I could no longer raise my hand in class. I could no longer participate in everything.”

As the disorder progressed, the anxiety swept him away from work, academics and friendships. Jones stayed quiet about his condition even as he turned to alcohol and marijuana to cope with college and law school.

Though he landed a job with a prestigious firm, the pressure of being an attorney proved to be too much. Jones had a breakdown one day and the spiral continued with job loss, suicidal thoughts and the death of his only child.

Then one day, police officers barged into his garage where Jones was rigging a noose to take his own life. That was a pivot point, a step on the path to recovery that brought Jones to a town hall meeting Monday night in Lower Allen Township.

Cumberland County organized the meeting to promote awareness of the importance of access to mental health services that are in jeopardy due to a projected $2.5 million budget deficit. For many in the audience, the event was a call to lobby state lawmakers for more funding.

For Jones, having the courage to share his story was proof that hope can change lives.

“I’m just so grateful to be here, I can’t stress that enough,” he said. “Without these services, I would be dead. My life has purpose today. TOMS Court has been such a blessing. When I graduate, my biggest goal is to be in a service role. God did not put me through all these trials just to sit on my hands.”

TOMS — Together Optimizing Mental Health Solutions — Court is a post-plea, pre-sentence diversionary program for participants diagnosed with a serious and persistent mental illness, according to the county website. A team evaluates referrals, and participants are either accepted into the program or referred back to the criminal justice system.

The county-funded program made a difference for Carly Brubaker of New Cumberland. The services she received made it possible for her to recover from mental illness and regain custody of her daughter.

“I lost custody of her when she was five weeks old due to an untreated condition,” Brubaker said. During her recovery at an inpatient facility, she missed an entire year of her child’s life, she said.

“I would love to see everyone receive the services they need,” Brubaker told the audience.

Dusty McMillen spoke from the perspective of a mother whose son was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia at age 19. Now 48, her child has benefitted from a list of county-funded services that could be cut back.

“We’ve not had an increase in [state] funding since 2009,” McMillen said to those at the meeting. “It’s just criminal. You should be calling people. You should be talking to people. We need to expand our impact to other people. Sometimes, we’re just exhausted keeping our heads afloat or just our family members afloat.”

The town hall featured a panel of experts that included Cpl. Edward Curtis, a Lower Allen Township police officer and licensed social worker with specialized training in crisis intervention. Over and over again, Curtis said he heard stories Monday night from people who were lucky enough to get mental health services.

“You don’t hear that when it comes to physical health,” Curtis said. “Heart attack or stroke, it’s an automatic, but consumers of mental health services have to feel lucky that they qualify for services. That’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Years of flat state funding shows that mental health is not a priority among lawmakers, Curtis said. “People are going to have to feel luckier and luckier to qualify for services.”

Panelist Louis Bianco, an author, advocate, peer specialist and mental health advisory board member who has spent years coping with his own mental illness, said the stories he heard Monday night inspire hope and the attitude of not giving up.

“People come to us at this worst,” Bianco said. “Their recovery is long. The choices they have to make are difficult. I would ask that everybody maintains that hope and nurtures it. We ask that we maintain accountability and that we continue to move forward and that, regardless of our circumstances, we are able to rise above this.”

Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger urged residents to follow the example set by the speakers and get motivated behind this call to action.

“This is a long haul-issue,” he said. “Hope is very important, not only to individuals during recovery, but to the community. Most of us know or are related to someone with a mental illness. It’s pretty widespread so there’s no reason for us to be quiet about it. The stigma does exist and that’s a root problem.”

The impact of years of level state funding has been severe and profound, Eichelberger said. “Building community awareness is the key to influencing the decision makers who hold the key to the dollars and to the decisions that will be made.”

Most funding for human services flows from the state to the counties, Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said. “I would get on the phone or email state representatives and senators and say this problem is not going to go away or get any better. At the county level, we will do all we can, but the state has to pick it up.”

Commissioner Jean Foschi called the situation disturbing. “Cumberland County and the whole of the commonwealth have been flat-funded for 13 years,” she said. “This has been a problem for a long time. COVID-19 just exacerbated it and made a tremendous issue not only in terms of delivering the service, but in terms of suffering. If we don’t get this money, it will just ripple down the line. Children & Youth will suffer. Juvenile probation will suffer. Our police officers will suffer.”

The county recorded the town hall meeting and posted it in its entirety at https://www.facebook.com/CumberlandPerryCountyPaMHIDDEI/.