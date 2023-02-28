Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton on Tuesday became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber's top position on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority.

“It was almost 250 years before a woman could stand at this desk, not just to give a prayer, but to get the gavel,” McClinton said after being sworn in. “That’s pretty incredible."

The leadership reshuffling came nearly two months after Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, became the surprise choice for speaker. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November to retake majority control by the narrowest of margins after more than a decade, but their control did not become effective until their candidates won three special elections in February.

Rozzi said Tuesday he was willingly stepping aside after being speaker since Jan. 3, but is remaining a House member. Rozzi’s top legislative priority, a two-year window for victims to file otherwise outdated lawsuits with claims of child sexual abuse, passed the House last week but faces an uncertain fate in the GOP-majority Senate.

“I will not allow the allure of power or the trappings of office to keep me from doing what is right. I was not elected by the people for this office and I will not stand in the way of the woman who was,” Rozzi said in floor remarks. He called McClinton “one of the most intelligent and compassionate women I have met in politics.”

In nominating her, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said McClinton is also the second African American to serve as speaker, after the late Speaker Leroy Irvis, who held the position in the late 1970s. The vote for McClinton over the Republican nominee, Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar of Somerset County, was 102-99, reflecting two absences.

“She’s brilliant, formidable, and she gives voice to our values in ways that ring so true it reverberates around this chamber,” said Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny.

McClinton, 40, a state lawmaker since 2015, grew up in southwest Philadelphia, where she still lives, and attended La Salle University and Villanova Law School. She has worked as a public defender and a state Senate attorney. She had been the Democratic floor leader since 2020, and was also the first woman to hold that position.

Democrats will have to reshuffle their leadership ranks and get rules passed about how the chamber operates. McClinton vowed that the House will "have rules that protect women, people of color, LGBTQIA+, because this is Pennsylvania, where democracy was born.”

Rozzi said his own rules proposal, developed after holding several public hearings around the state to gather suggestions, will be made public “in the near future.” A woman lobbyist's account of being sexually harassed by an unnamed House Democrat, told publicly during one of Rozzi's meetings, is fueling interest in allowing people who don't work for the Legislature to be able to file formal sexual misconduct complaints with the House.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi announced Tuesday that he will step down as speaker after less than two months in the position.

Rozzi (D-Berks) also said on the House floor he planned to vote for Democrat Majority Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) to be the next speaker.

“Joanna, I believe in your words. I believe in you,” Rozzi said in remarks on the House floor, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I and all Pennsylvanians are counting on you.”

Moments later, Pennsylvania lawmakers elected McClinton as the first woman to become House Speaker.

The House was in stalemate for several weeks as Rozzi and House leaders worked to pass the sex abuse window legislation. Rozzi led a statewide listening tour and worked to pass the “Rozzi Rules” in the House.

Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) issued a statement Tuesday after Rozzi's resignation.

“As former speaker of the House and the twice-elected leader of the House Republican Caucus, I know that trust is the basis of a successful legislative leader and provides the ability to move our chamber forward," Cutler said. "Unfortunately, despite the attempt to find a unique solution for an evenly divided House, Rep. Rozzi openly broke that trust essentially from the moment he was elected.

“Right now, the House is in dire need of a reset, and I remain committed to working with anyone who is willing to work with us to find solutions."