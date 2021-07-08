 Skip to main content
Mastriano's election audit plan a 'disgrace to democracy,' Gov. Wolf says
Pennsylvania

Mastriano's election audit plan a 'disgrace to democracy,' Gov. Wolf says

Governor Tom Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Democrats are urging counties not to participate in an audit of the 2020 election.

 Sentinel file

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday said it is a “disgrace to democracy” that a Republican state lawmaker is trying to launch what he calls a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election, similar to what is happening in Arizona.

Wolf, a Democrat, said on Twitter that the “sham election audit” being attempted by Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano is also a “profound waste of time and taxpayer money,” in addition to being a disgrace.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Wolf's administration issued a directive to counties, warning that they should not provide access for third parties to copy or examine state-certified electronic voting systems and election management systems or components.

Also Thursday, Democratic state senators wrote to officials in Philadelphia and two counties to tell them that they should not comply with Mastriano’s requests.

The four Democratic members of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, chaired by Mastriano, said in the letter that elections are not in its purview.

Mastriano issued letters to Philadelphia and York and Tioga counties Wednesday, giving officials there a sweeping request for access to documents and equipment, with the threat of subpoenas for holdouts who do not respond affirmatively by July’s end.

Trump has persistently claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him, and pressured Republican lawmakers in states he lost narrowly to conduct an audit, as is happening in Arizona.

