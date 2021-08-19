 Skip to main content
Mastriano says his plan to issue election subpoenas 'stopped'
Mastriano says his plan to issue election subpoenas 'stopped'

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. 

 Associated Press

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

HARRISBURG — A backer of former President Donald Trump's effort to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential election suggested Thursday that fellow Republicans in the state Senate are blocking his efforts.

In a video posted Thursday on Facebook, state Sen. Doug Mastriano did not name names, but blamed “the powers that be” for preventing him from holding a meeting of the committee he chairs to vote on issuing subpoenas to counties.

Mastriano, who has helped spread Trump's baseless claims that the election was stolen from him in Pennsylvania, also said he has “been stopped for the time being.” Mastriano did not say how he was stopped, and later deleted the video.

Pa. county asks Mastriano to stop seeking vote audit

GOP senator hopes to issue election subpoenas within 2 weeks
Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews, including in Pa.

Courts have repeatedly thrown out Republican claims about election fraud or illegalities, and critics say an election audit is duplicative, given the required audits already carried out by counties and the state.

Mastriano needs a quorum of his committee to meet.

Senate Republican leaders have been largely silent about Mastriano's efforts while it has sowed discord in the Republican caucus. Democrats oppose it.

On July 7, Mastriano sent letters to Philadelphia and York and Tioga counties with a sweeping request for access to documents, information and equipment, giving them until July 31 to formulate a plan to comply, under threat of a subpoena.

All three effectively refused to cooperate.

