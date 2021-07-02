Mastriano raises 2020 election audit plan in Pennsylvania

"We'll bring the information back to the Senate leadership, we'll back-brief them on the way ahead and then hopefully we can come up with an approach here to make sure every person in Pennsylvania can rest assured they have one vote and it counts," Mastriano told a radio host from WEEO-FM last month.

Spurred on by Trump's baseless claims about fraud, Republican consideration of an election audit in Pennsylvania comes as Trump supporters have pushed for audits and reviews of ballots in political battlegrounds in a bid to turn up evidence that Biden's victory was illegitimate.

No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised a concern over any sort of widespread election fraud in November's election in Pennsylvania, which Democrat Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, or just over 1 percentage point.

Trump's efforts to overturn Biden's victory has been roundly rejected by courts at every level, including by judges appointed by the former president. Trump's attorney general has also said there was no widespread fraud in the U.S. that would have changed the results of the election.

Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington, said she tuned in for part of Mastriano's presentation Wednesday.