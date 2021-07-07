Mastriano opens Pennsylvania election audit plan

Tioga County Commissioner Roger C. Bunn, a Republican, said he had just received an email with Mastriano's requests and planned to get input from the board's lawyer and the elections director before he and the other two commissioners decide how to respond.

"I certainly want our elections to be fair and honest," Bunn said. "So we'll see what they're requesting and what we can do."

Philadelphia election officials said they were discussing a response with agency lawyers. A spokesman for the York County Board of Commissioners declined comment.

Mastriano does not suggest in the letter that his aim is to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, but rather to restore trust in elections and "adequately consider future legislation" on election law.

But he does not back off suggestions that fraud occurred, and in his letter he distorts the actions of state judges and election officials in the run-up to the election.

The Associated Press reported Friday that Mastriano led a private briefing last week for Republican senators on his plan and solicited legal advice from a Philadelphia-based law firm about the Senate Republican caucus using private money to finance consultants and lawyers on the investigation. The process could cost millions of dollars.