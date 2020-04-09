Mariner East pipeline construction in limbo in Pa.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Construction on the Mariner East pipelines in southeastern Pennsylvania is in limbo.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development issued a waiver Monday to the pipeline owner, Texas-based Energy Transfer LP, allowing it to work despite Wolf’s order shutting down all non-life-sustaining business activity.

But the agency said it rescinded the waiver to review it after the pipeline was “inaccurately reviewed as an energy project.” The 350-mile, multibillion-dollar pipeline carries highly volatile natural gas liquids, much of it for export.

Energy Transfer said the waiver requests remained under review Thursday.

It is continuing construction-related activity that is allowed for safety and security at 15 sites associated with the Mariner East project, Energy Transfer said. Its pipeline systems are categorized as life-sustaining, and they continue to operate, the company said.

Energy Transfer has been heavily penalized in Pennsylvania for its work on Mariner East for spilling drilling fluids into waterways, using drilling methods that weren’t approved and other violations.