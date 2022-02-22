MacDonald announces campaign for 103rd state House district race

"I will be a strong voice in the Capitol building for a living wage and fair school funding, and I will fight to dismantle systems of racial oppression and provide equal protections for our LGBTQAI neighbors," MacDonald said in a news release. "Harrisburg and the West Shore are ready for a youthful, dynamic candidate committed to profound and sustainable change.”

MacDonald currently works in real estate. She is also involved in several central Pennsylvania community organizations, including the Central PA Blood Bank, the CWS Lancaster Immigration and Refugee Program, Speranza Animal Rescue, and the board of the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service Committee.