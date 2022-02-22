MacDonald announces campaign for 103rd state House district race

Camp Hill resident Heather MacDonald announced her candidacy Monday for the redrawn 103rd District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
McDonald, a Democrat, will seek to represent the redrawn 103rd district, which now includes Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, East Pennsboro Township, and a portion of the City of Harrisburg. The seat is currently held by state Rep. Patty Kim, a Democrat from Harrisburg.
MacDonald, 35, said she hopes to become not only the first Democrat to represent the West Shore communities that were recently added to the district, but also be the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to represent both shores of the Susquehanna River.
She ran for the Democratic nomination to challenge 87th district statehouse seat in 2020, losing in a three-person primary to Nicole Miller who eventually lost to Republican Greg Rothman.
"I will be a strong voice in the Capitol building for a living wage and fair school funding, and I will fight to dismantle systems of racial oppression and provide equal protections for our LGBTQAI neighbors," MacDonald said in a news release. "Harrisburg and the West Shore are ready for a youthful, dynamic candidate committed to profound and sustainable change.”
MacDonald currently works in real estate. She is also involved in several central Pennsylvania community organizations, including the Central PA Blood Bank, the CWS Lancaster Immigration and Refugee Program, Speranza Animal Rescue, and the board of the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service Committee.
"I am dedicated to giving back to this community that’s given so much to me," McDonald said. "As someone who lived in poverty as a single mother, I’ve experienced how a social safety net and a strong education system can help people transform their lives."
