Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

"I want to get rid of the pandemic as much as anyone, and in my opinion, the best way to ensure the pandemic ... gets pushed down to a very manageable level" is by mandating masks, Pituch said in a phone interview. "I feel like it should definitely be necessary unless you have a doctor's note saying otherwise."

The state Education Department has said it does not track compliance with the state masking order. But most of the roughly 50 districts in the AP review said on their websites that masks are mandatory. Some do not readily advertise the exemptions in the state masking order. Others do, but require doctor's notes or other medical documentation.

The medical exemption provision in the Health Department's masking order is similar to the one that was in effect for the 2020-21 school year. But masking in schools was not the highly contentious issue it is now. In York County, a hotbed of anti-mask sentiment, the South Western School Board abruptly adjourned an emergency meeting on masking Wednesday night after audience members refused to cover their faces. Board members left the stage as parents yelled and shouted.

Easier-to-obtain exemptions do not necessarily translate into mask avoidance. Laurel School District in Lawrence County does not require a doctor's note, but Superintendent Leonard Rich said Thursday the statewide mandate has greatly increased mask wearing in his schools to perhaps 75%. "Prior to the (Health Department) order, masks were virtually nonexistent," he said.

