Longtime former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed dies at 70

HARRISBURG — Former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed, who served for almost three decades but was later sentenced to probation for accumulating Wild West artifacts he bought with public money for a museum that was never built, has died. He was 70.

A statement from the family reported by PennLive.com said Reed died Saturday "surrounded by his family."

"Reed was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006 and fought it courageously," the statement said. "The family asks for privacy during (this) difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be made available when confirmed."

Reed served seven terms but lost the 2009 primary amid criticism over the millions of dollars he had spent on museum-related items. He and city officials scoured the country for artifacts that would stock the museum, which he had called part of a wider plan to make the city a museum destination for tourists.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to 20 counts of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation in the courthouse around the corner from his onetime mayoral offices. Reed apologized and told the judge he took responsibility for his actions, calling his prosecution "a gut-wrenchingly humiliating" process.