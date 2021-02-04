Long-term care homes demand more vaccine from Pennsylvania

Across Pennsylvania, nearly 64,000 residents of nursing and personal care homes have contracted the virus. About 11,500 have died, representing more than 50% of the statewide toll, according to the Health Department.

Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County, an independent who caucuses with the GOP, complained that neighboring Ohio and New York have each vaccinated tens of thousands more long-term care residents than Pennsylvania, whose population is one of the oldest in the nation.

“The numbers here in Pennsylvania do not tell a good tale,” he said.

Alison Beam, recently tapped by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf as acting health secretary, replied to Yudichak that vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities “has come first and foremost" since the shots became available in December.

Like nearly every other state, Pennsylvania relies on a federal government partnership with CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine at long-term care facilities.

Beam said the state is directing as many doses to the drugstore chains as they say they need, suggesting those companies are not devoting sufficient resources to the effort. She pledged to exert pressure on CVS and Walgreens to go faster.