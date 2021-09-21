Local officials call out CenturyLink over extended outages

A local state representative and two state senators are asking the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to convene an investigation into the recent week-long extended telephone service outage and ongoing maintenance issues experienced by customers of CenturyLink.

Rep. Perry Stambaugh, R-Perry/Cumberland, as well as Sen. Judy Ward and Sen. John DiSanto, who represent parts of Cumberland or Perry counties, asked the PUC in a letter last week to look into CenturyLink, which blamed the extended outage of services on Hurricane Ida's flooding in Philadelphia.

The three officials reported that they received many complaints from their constituents about the outages.

The letter requests that the PUC look into whether CenturyLink is complying with Pennsylvania codes related to customer trouble reports and service without unreasonable interruptions.

“CenturyLink has a responsibility to its customers, who pay for a service to be reliable. Extended disruptions are unacceptable and could be dangerous if a household is encountering an emergency in which someone needs to call for help,” Stambaugh said in a news release.