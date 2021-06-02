Local lawmakers Mastriano, Kauffman to visit Arizona audit of 2020 election

As Trump and his allies claimed without evidence last year that his Arizona loss was marred by fraud, the Arizona Senate GOP used its subpoena power to get access to all ballots, counting machines and hard drives full of election data in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and 60% of Arizona's voters. They handed all of it over to a team led by Cyber Ninjas, a small consulting firm with no prior election experience for a hand recount and analysis of vote-counting machines and data.

The effort will not change President Joe Biden's victory, and election experts have pointed to major flaws in the process. But it's become a model for Republicans in other states hoping to turn up evidence supporting conspiracy theories.

"It's my belief that Arizona will be the launch pad for elections audits and election integrity efforts all over this great country," Gaetz said. He listed the swing states where Trump lost in 2020.

Greene said the audit was the reason she and Gaetz chose Mesa, a Phoenix suburb, for the second stop on their tour of America First rallies.

"Matt said, 'You been following that Arizona audit?'" Greene said. "I said, 'Yeah I've been following it.' He said, 'Lets go to Arizona.' I said, 'Count me in.'"