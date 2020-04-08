Local governments handle transparency, challenges with stay-at-home order

First with social distancing guidelines and later because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, municipal governments have been tasked with finding creative solutions to continue functioning while being as transparent as they can be about decisions.
While Cumberland County has the capability of livestreaming its commissioners’ meetings on YouTube, few municipalities have dabbled with alternative methods to meeting in-person. Many in March had to move ahead with boards voting on issues that required attention, even if the public was not allowed to physically attend the meetings.
With most of the emergency votes completed for the next two months, municipalities now must figure out how they can get the public back in the loop.
South Middleton Township doesn’t currently have an alternative method set up to involve the public in its meetings. Because of that, Township Manager Cory Adams said supervisors are hesitant to have meetings without their constituents.
“We’re taking it on a week-by-week basis,” he said. “We canceled all our meetings in March,” save for a supervisor meeting at the end of the month for votes on two conditional-use applications that required votes in a certain time frame.
The township again canceled its Thursday supervisors meeting this week, but Adams said they are looking at options for what they could accomplish if the shutdown continues. He said they want to have the infrastructure set up in order to “do it right” before they open up a remote meeting to residents.
“Doing it right” can be a challenge, especially as businesses and individuals encounter problems with virtual meetings.
Pennlive reported that Camp Hill Borough Council’s virtual meeting on Zoom on April 1 was “zoombombed” with pornography and racial slurs — a problem reported by others who have encountered hackers on the website. Camp Hill canceled its Wednesday borough council meeting.
Despite the setback for some municipalities, some are forging ahead with virtual plans.
Hampden Township held an emergency meeting by telephone last week, which board president John V. Thomas said was the first time the township attempted to have a call-in meeting.
“The report is that there were 22 people on the line during the session,” he said. “There were no problems that were brought to my attention. My plan is to have normally scheduled meetings, and if we have to have it by phone, we will.”
Carlisle Borough Council will hold its virtual meeting through Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Assistant Borough Manager Owen Snyder, who handled organizing the meeting, set up options for residents to also submit emailed questions ahead of time, which could be answered during the meeting.
“We’ve not done anything like this before,” Snyder said. “With the town hall being closed, we wanted to have an option for the public to still have access to the meeting.”
According to the borough, Carlisle will also offer a livestream of the council meeting via YouTube with a link live on the borough’s website about 15 minutes before the meeting begins. Those who don’t plan to submit public comment are encouraged to watch the livestream instead of calling in to Zoom for the video conferencing.
Projects and services
While local government officials consider ways to keep their operations transparent, they’re also working through changes and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing state and federal responses.
Though the state Legislature is considering allowing construction to be considered an essential business, many projects in Cumberland County are delayed due to contractors ceasing work.
In Carlisle, that means the TIGER — Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery — grant funded connectivity project will be delayed. Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said field work has stopped on the roundabout project at North College and B streets. She also said the roundabout project at the five-way intersection along North Hanover Street has also been affected, with the borough holding off on advertising bid documents.
The borough has also suspended advertising bid documents for the Pitt and High street traffic replacement project.
“We have a number of projects that have been delayed,” Armstrong said. “But we have a handful that are able to continue with the contractor receiving waivers for the work.”
With contractors seeking waivers through the state government, some projects will continue in Carlisle, including a sewer main repair and replacement project.
In Hampden Township, Thomas said projects that have already been affected are the Pennsylvania American Water pipe replacement project on the Carlisle Pike, Cumberland County’s Orrs Bridge replacement project and the Hampden municipal building project.
Adams said South Middleton’s projects are mostly scheduled for the summer. With models and predictions still varying on how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last in Pennsylvania and across the country, Adams said the township is holding off on any decisions in hope that businesses will be able to reopen by the time summer arrives.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said. “What we can do, we do it.”
Adams said it’s important for the township to do as much as it can now to be prepared for what happens when businesses are able to reopen and start submitting or resubmitting plans.
Armstrong said Carlisle is also hard at work to make sure the borough can keep offering essential services, even as virus cases continue to rise. She said the borough has implemented social distancing procedures, just as other municipalities have done, and that staff at important operations, such as the water and sewer plants, are split into teams to prevent too many people at once getting infected with COVID-19 and affecting services.
She said social distancing seems to be working for the borough, though some services cannot be completed without two people in close proximity. One such service involves flushing sewer lines, especially those clogged by disinfectant wipes that residents are wrongly flushing down the toilet.
Even with the challenges, Armstrong said she’s trying to make sure the borough is up to the task.
“It’s testing the resilience of the community, but I think the borough is doing what it can,” she said. “We’ve been able to respond quickly to the ever-evolving changes.”
