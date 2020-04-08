Local governments handle transparency, challenges with stay-at-home order

“We have a number of projects that have been delayed,” Armstrong said. “But we have a handful that are able to continue with the contractor receiving waivers for the work.”

With contractors seeking waivers through the state government, some projects will continue in Carlisle, including a sewer main repair and replacement project.

In Hampden Township, Thomas said projects that have already been affected are the Pennsylvania American Water pipe replacement project on the Carlisle Pike, Cumberland County’s Orrs Bridge replacement project and the Hampden municipal building project.

Adams said South Middleton’s projects are mostly scheduled for the summer. With models and predictions still varying on how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last in Pennsylvania and across the country, Adams said the township is holding off on any decisions in hope that businesses will be able to reopen by the time summer arrives.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said. “What we can do, we do it.”

Adams said it’s important for the township to do as much as it can now to be prepared for what happens when businesses are able to reopen and start submitting or resubmitting plans.