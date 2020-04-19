Liquor store closures drove drinkers to seek booze options

"You don't have to open all your stores. Try opening half of them," Ozgo said. "Then you can use those other employees to make sure things stay clean, and monitor people as they come into the stores."

Liquor system spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell said the sharp drop in cash flow has been an issue, but the board is in no immediate danger of running out of money.

"We're exploring options for additional revenue generation and pursuing conversations with the Wolf Administration, Treasury and legislative leadership to ensure operations may continue through the ongoing public health crisis," she said.

Distilleries have been allowed to continue production and sales, although some report their inventory is rapidly drying up. Retail beer outlets have remained open during the shutdown of what were deemed non-life-sustaining businesses, and Pennsylvania's breweries and wineries are also able to sell to the public.

Workers at the Zelienople-based ShuBrew microbrewery pulled an all-nighter to retool its website and operations. Owner Zachary Shumaker said the 25-employee business went to online ordering and curbside pickup. Trivia night was also moved online.