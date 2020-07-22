Lebanon County files suit against Wolf over $13M in virus funding

He stuck to his guns at a Tuesday appearance in York, predicting a court fight and saying of Lebanon: “They apparently didn't feel they needed the money at that point.”

The Lebanon commissioners passed their resolution by a vote of 2-1 on May 15, four days after Wolf threatened to block COVID-19 funding to any county that defied him. At the time, several GOP-controlled counties were threatening to lift Wolf’s pandemic restrictions on their own, asserting that his shutdown of “non-life-sustaining” businesses was inflicting undue economic hardship.

State lawmakers appropriated the federal relief money in late May, after Lebanon County's vote to move to yellow. The law, signed by Wolf on May 29, contained no provision that linked funding to a county's adherence to Wolf's pandemic restrictions.

Wolf “did not exercise his veto power to attempt to amend or modify or change that before it became law," the county’s lawyer, David Warner Jr., said in a phone interview.

"While he may have made those comments or statements that there may be future consequences, he ultimately signs a law that allocates the dollars to us anyway," Warner said.