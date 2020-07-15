Lawmakers move to limit a governor's disaster powers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — The Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday completed the first step in lawmakers' drive to amend Pennsylvania's constitution and strip future governors of some of their authority under emergency declarations.

The Senate approved it, 33-17, a day after the House.

The measure arises from Republican lawmakers' disagreement with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has handled the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania.

It is packaged with a provision, inserted by Democrats, that guarantees equal rights under the law, regardless of race or ethnicity, although constitutional law professors say it will have little practical effect because courts already consider such discrimination to violate both the state and federal constitutions.

Aside from that, it would end an emergency disaster declaration after 21 days, unless lawmakers approve an extension through a majority vote. It also includes wording to prevent a governor from issuing another order that is similar or identical right after the first one expires, and gives lawmakers, with a two-thirds majority vote, the ability to end a disaster declaration.