Lawmakers move closer to letting child sex abuse victims sue

Under the legislation, they would have two years to sue over their alleged abuse, no matter how long ago it occurred.

For years, Senate Republicans have blocked such legislation, arguing that it is unconstitutional to retroactively take away a right that someone had — immunity from lawsuits — although critics of that argument say the constitution never guaranteed anyone immunity from a criminal act.

In 2019, Senate Republicans shifted to backing a move to change the constitution to restore the right to sue over childhood sexual abuse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said that as long as lawmakers are unified around the idea of changing the constitution, he is willing to back legislation to change the law and see what happens in court if it is challenged.

"If there's enough vagueness at least to be argued, I'm prepared to let all the lawyers have their day, the judges to have their day, and most importantly victims of these terrible crimes to have their day," Corman told the Judiciary Committee hearing.