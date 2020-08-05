Lawmakers hear schools face range of challenges in reopening

"We keep hearing that it'll be handled on a case-by-case basis, about what to do, how to determine who's been in close contact" with sick students or staff, Hotchkiss said.

Officials expressed concern they may not be able to obtain personal protective equipment, both the types of equipment they need and the amounts that will be required to get through the school year.

School nurses said they were worried about the fate of "medically fragile" students, and whether adequate safety measures will be followed, both at schools and at students' homes.

"What all should we be doing with regard to a licensed medical professional in each building? Is that something we should be prioritizing, and how should Harrisburg be helping out?" said Rep. Dan Miller, D-Allegheny.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused difficulties feeding students who rely on subsidized meals. There are concerns that lawsuits over infections that are linked to schools could cripple districts, and schools are hoping to get some type of legal immunity.

Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Blair, asked how should districts should handle sports and other extracurricular activities.

"Are there plans in place at the local level that you believe you can hold these events safely?" Topper asked.