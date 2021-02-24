Lawmakers eye impact of census delay on redrawing districts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said some states may start drawing maps with other data, then fine tune them after census data arrives. Others may draw maps without census data, expecting a lawsuit, then revise them with the official numbers that would presumably make litigation moot, she said.

In the meantime, Underhill said, states can get a handle on their demographic changes, survey incumbents about their priorities and gather input from the public.

Census Bureau official James Whitehorne expressed confidence that the new Sept. 30 deadline will be met.

“We feel that this is a really solid production schedule that is based on the longstanding expertise that the Census Bureau and staff have,” Whitehorne told the committees.

In Pennsylvania, which is likely to lose one of its 18 congressional seats to a faster-growing state, the congressional districts are drawn as regular legislation in the GOP-majority General Assembly, subject to approval by the Democratic governor.

The legislative map is produced by a five-member commission that includes the floor leaders of both parties in the House and Senate. Those four members choose the fifth, and if they cannot agree, that person is chosen by the state Supreme Court, currently with a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Democrats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court took the dramatic action in early 2018 of throwing out the state's nearly decade-old congressional maps, which had led to a durable 13-5 Republican tilt in the congressional delegation. The new maps produced a 9-9 tie between Republicans and Democrats, and all 18 incumbents ran for and won reelection in November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0