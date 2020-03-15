Large King of Prussia mall closes amid coronavirus concerns

HARRISBURG — One of the nation's largest malls, in suburban Philadelphia, has closed amid a call from the governor for nonessential businesses to close to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The security office of the King of Prussia mall said Sunday that the mall was closed until further notice. A notice on the site of owner Simon Property Group said nonessential mall tenants were expected to comply “effective immediately" with the governor's recommendation.

Officials in Delaware County in suburban Philadelphia, meanwhile, said almost a dozen county prison inmates had been quarantined and almost two dozen employees had been advised to self-quarantine at home after a prison employee was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

The mall had remained open after Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for closure of all nonessential retail facilities in Montgomery County, saying the governor hadn’t mandated store closures and nor defined “what non-essential retail is.”

But a notice displayed on owner Simon Property Group over the weekend noted the governor’s clarification that supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations were defined as essential.