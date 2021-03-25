Lagging behind, Pennsylvania moves to speed vaccinations for older adults

President Joe Biden has pushed for states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1.

Pennsylvania’s drive to get older people vaccinated more quickly reflects widespread frustration among them while they try to negotiate the state’s confusing, scattershot registration system.

“We’re fielding a lot of calls from very desperate seniors,” said Holly Kyle, executive director of the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging.

Kyle, who is also president of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging, said she has a good relationship with the few vaccine providers that serve her rural area. But she said colleagues in other rural counties “can’t even get a seat at the table” because the supply is so limited, and the demand so high. She said Beam’s order could help.

Jason Kavulich, director of the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, said older people who haven’t managed to land a coveted vaccine appointment are experiencing “endless frustration, fear and a little bit of resentment.”

“There’s nothing more disappointing when you talk to someone you’re supposed to be serving on the phone, and you don’t have a good answer for them,” he said.