Labor & Industry to hold virtual town hall on unemployment benefits Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will hold a virtual town hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss unemployment compensation.

This is the 11th town hall the department has conducted, and the event will feature information on regular unemployment compensation and other federal COVID-19-related benefits programs.

The livestream can be accessed at https://access.live/PAlabor, though those without internet access can call 1-833-380-0719. Due to limited access, the department asks the phone line be reserved for those who need it.

Participants will be able to ask questions live during the town hall, though no specific questions regarding individual claims will be answered.