Justices to hear argument in Pa. victims' rights amendment case

HARRISBURG — The fate of a constitutional amendment for victims' rights that Pennsylvania voters apparently approved overwhelmingly nearly two years ago goes before the state's highest court on Tuesday.

The state Supreme Court justices will hear oral argument in Harrisburg regarding whether the so-called Marsy's Law amendment — which has not gone into effect — should have been split into more than just one ballot question.

The court is considering whether to uphold a divided decision in January by Commonwealth Court, which ruled 3-2 that it ran afoul of a Pennsylvania Constitution provision that requires amendments to address a single subject only.

The amendment would enshrine into the Pennsylvania Constitution rights for crime victims that include notifications about their case and the right to attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state Supreme Court ruled shortly before the November 2019 vote that elections officials could not tabulate or certify the votes while litigation continued. Unofficial results indicate it nevertheless passed by about a 3-to-1 margin.