Justices ponder victim rights amendment that's been in limbo

Chief Justice Max Baer said the constitution's requirement that amendments address a single topic is meant to prevent impermissible log-rolling, in wich voters who favor one change find themselves forced to swallow elements they do not support to pass what they do want.

Asked why the 15 rights weren't presented as individual amendments, Pittinsky said that was a matter of the Legislature's discretion. Constitutional amendments have to pass both General Assembly chambers in two consecutive sessions before going to voters for final approval.

Justices also were interested in how the amendment will affect their broad power over court processes.

"This is saying to courts, you can't really control these proceedings now in a manner you see fit," said Justice Christine Donohue.

Pittinsky told the justices that future litigation might end up before them to "reconcile" the amendment's elements with other court rules, and argued they should not nullify the referendum results over the prospect of a future case or controversy.

He also noted the state has a victims' rights law already that provides some of the same protections.