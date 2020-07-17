June jobless rate slid down in Pennsylvania, payrolls jumped

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment slid a bit down in June after hitting a pandemic peak in April, but it was well above the national rate even as payrolls rebounded by more 230,000, the state reported Friday.

It had initially estimated Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate at 13.1% in May. The state’s rate went over 16% in April, the highest rate in more than four decades of record-keeping.

But May's preliminary figure was adjusted upward to 13.4%. The national rate was 11.1% in June.

Last year, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a nearly two-decade low of 4.1%.

At 13% in June, Pennsylvania was just one of 10 states with double-digit percentage unemployment rates, but it was also one of the states hardest hit by the virus in the spring. The labor force plunged by 175,000, shrinking to its lowest level, 6.3 million, since 2007.

Meanwhile, payrolls had another big rebound in June, gaining back another 1 in 5 jobs lost during the pandemic as the number of new infections slowed during the month and Gov. Tom Wolf eased social distancing restrictions that allowed many businesses to reopen.