Jobless rate slides back from pandemic peak in Pennsylvania
alert top story

Jobless rate slides back from pandemic peak in Pennsylvania

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Unemployment Benefits

A truck is driven past a sign advertising employment opportunities at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment began sliding down from its pandemic peak in May, even clocking in at below the national rate as payrolls grew by almost 200,000, the state said Friday.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 13.1% in May, down 3 percentage points from April's adjusted rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said. It had initially estimated Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate at 15.1% in April, its highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping.

But that preliminary figure was adjusted upward to 16.1% in April, setting yet another four-decade record. The national rate was 13.3% in May.

Previously, Pennsylvania’s highest unemployment rate was 12.7% in 1983, according to federal data that goes back to 1976 under the same methodology. It is a dramatic change from last year, when Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a nearly two-decade low of 4.1%.

Meanwhile, payrolls began rebounding, gaining back about 1 in 5 jobs lost during the pandemic as the number of new infections has slowed, Gov. Tom Wolf eased social distancing restrictions and many businesses have reopened.

At its height, payrolls fell by more than 1 million to the lowest level in at least three decades of federal data that goes back to the start of 1990 under the same methodology.

A survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls grew by 198,300 in May to almost 5.2 million, the department said.

Hardest hit has been the leisure and hospitality sector, shedding about 60% of its payroll from earlier this year as restaurants and bars were forced to shut down in-house service and shift food service to takeout or delivery.

In May, the sector grew by 16% to 276,000 jobs. Construction payrolls led gainers, climbing nearly 50%, by 77,000 jobs after losing 40%, or 100,000 jobs, in April. Every sector added jobs back, except for information services and government, both of which shed more than 4% of payroll.

Meanwhile, nearly 2.8 million Pennsylvanians have sought unemployment benefits since mid-March, including the self-employed, gig workers, freelancers and others who do not typically qualify. That’s about 40% of May’s labor force in Pennsylvania.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News