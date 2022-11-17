Janet Anderson named executive director for Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation

Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that Janet Anderson will take over as its new executive director effective Dec. 1.

Anderson joined CAEDC in May as the director of economic development and previously had 36 years of experience in business development, grant administration, account management, and strategic planning, according to a news release. She has worked for the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry, Northwest PA Regional Planning & Development Commission, PA Department of Community and Economic Development, the office of former state Sen. Jane Earll, Gannon University Small Business Development Center, and most recently at Partners for Performance.

"On behalf of CAEDC’s Board of Directors, we are thrilled to have unanimously selected Janet Anderson as CAEDC’s next Executive Director, tasked with leading Cumberland County’s Economic Development and Tourism organization into the future," CAEDC Board Chair Crystal Quintin said in the news release. "Of note, she is also the first woman to lead the organization in its 15-year history. We could not have found a better candidate for this leadership position and we look forward to CAEDC’s growth and future — it could not be brighter."

CAEDC serves as Cumberland County’s authorized agency to leverage and promote Cumberland Valley’s assets to drive growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life. The agency integrates economic development and tourism promotion services and provides resources for businesses, nonprofits, local municipalities and residents.

CAEDC has a staff of about 11 full-time and two part-time employees supported by an annual budget of about $2.79 including $1.9 million in hotel tax revenue.

The chief executive officer leads the agency and reports to a board of directors appointed by the Cumberland County Commissioners. The board includes representatives from the public and private sector along with community liaisons from four local chambers of commerce and the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

Gary Scicchitano had been serving as the agency's interim executive administrator since Jamie Keener left the role as CEO in January.

"As we open this next Chapter, the Board of Directors would also be remiss to not thank Interim Executive Administrator Gary Scicchitano for his leadership and service to CAEDC over the past year," Quintin said. "His talents helped lead CAEDC through the transition out of a pandemic environment to where it is today. He made sure that CAEDC is well positioned for the future, hiring its new leader and supporting CAEDC’s staff throughout."