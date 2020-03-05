In Scranton, Trump defends his rhetoric in 1st TV town hall of 2020

The state is home turf to former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent his first 10 years in Scranton before his family moved to Wilmington, Delaware. An electric billboard proclaimed "Scranton is Joe Biden country.”

Biden's prospects of winning the Democratic presidential nomination surged in the past week after he won South Carolina and then 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday. Asked about the Democratic race, the Republican Trump said several times that he was “mentally” prepared to take on Sanders.

“I was ready ... and now I have a whole different deal,” Trump said at the event, which was scheduled before Biden's resurgence. Trump chose Scranton as the setting.

He blamed Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the Democratic race Thursday, for hurting Sanders' chances by not folding her campaign sooner.

Tickets to the town hall were distributed through the Eventbrite website and Fox confirmed questions were selected from people who submitted them via the website. The audience seemed overwhelmingly supportive of Trump, greeting the president with thunderous applause and “USA, USA” chants.