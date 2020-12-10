 Skip to main content
In new mitigation efforts, Wolf closes indoor dining, indoor gyms, pauses high school sports
In new mitigation efforts, Wolf closes indoor dining, indoor gyms, pauses high school sports

Gov. Tom Wolf in a news conference Thursday afternoon issued a new set of COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania that includes closing indoor dining, indoor gyms and entertainment venues, as well as pausing youth sports and in-person extracurricular activities.

The temporary mitigation orders take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4.

A day after announcing his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Wolf moved to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths across the state.

“We all hoped it would not come to this,” he said at a virtual news conference, but “we need to slow the spread to save lives.”

The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the state, which is now averaging 10,000 new confirmed cases a day and has a record number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Pennsylvania reported 248 new deaths Thursday as the statewide toll passed 12,000.

Wolf had said on Monday that additional pandemic measures might be needed to slow the spread of the virus, warning that hospitals were under increasing strain and would have to start turning away patients if they become overwhelmed.

“Today I am announcing additional, temporary COVID-19 protective mitigation measures in the commonwealth,” said Wolf, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. “With these measures in place, we hope to accomplish three goals: First, stop the devastating spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Second, keep our hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed. And third, help Pennsylvanians get through the holiday season — and closer to a widely available vaccine — as safely as possible."

The limited-time mitigation effort includes the closure of all indoor dining at businesses, including restaurants, breweries, social clubs and catered events. Outdoor dining, take-out food service and take-out alcohol services are permitted to continue.

There are also new limits on indoor and outdoor gathering. Indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, though places of worship are exempt from this limitation. 

Outdoor gatherings and events of more than 50 people are prohibited.

Wolf's plan also closes all indoor operations at gyms and fitness facilities, though it will allow outdoor facilities and outdoor classes to continue as long as participants wear face coverings.

All in-person businesses serving the public may only operate at up to 50% maximum capacity, except as limited by existing orders to a smaller capacity limit.

Entertainment venues, however, are prohibited from operating. These include casinos, movie theaters, concert venues, museums, arcades, bowling alleys and private clubs.

In terms of limitations on students, K-12 school sports and youth sports at public and private schools are paused. This also includes travel, recreational and intramural sports for youths. Professional and collegiate sports may continue, though spectators will not be allowed to attend.

Voluntary extracurricular activities at schools are also suspended, though activities could be held virtually. This includes musical ensembles, school plays, student council, clubs and school dances.

“We know that COVID-19 thrives in places where people gather together,” Wolf said. “Therefore, these mitigation measures target high-risk environments and activities and aim to reduce the spread of this devastating virus.”

A COVID Winter: Cumberland County businesses, residents prepare to navigate a pandemic as cold weather closes in

The Sentinel takes a look ahead at how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact communities as we head into the winter months in Cumberland County.

  • COVID and the holidays – what will change for the typical community-based holiday events in our area?
  • COVID and nursing homes – local nursing homes face cases and deaths at their highest rates since the pandemic started
  • COVID and mental health - the pandemic is likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays
  • COVID and restaurants – how are local businesses preparing for the shift to cold weather and another possible hit on their bottom line?
  • COVID and small business – what are the unemployment and stimulus issues still in place for local businesses?
  • COVID and groceries – how is the supply chain holding up and will we have toilet paper?
  • COVID and winter high school sports – can sports happen inside and what did we learn from fall indoor sports like volleyball?
  • COVID and recreation – spring meant bicycles sold out everywhere, what will people do during the winter in the safer environment of being outdoors?

If you like the strong local journalism story packages like this provide our community, please support our work with a digital subscription. New subscribers can get a digital-only subscription for $5 for the first 5 months.

A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls
Cumberland Valley Business Journal
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls

  • Eileen Pomeroy For The Sentinel

“Most of your restaurant owners, tavern owners, I mean they're not looking for a handout,” Moran said. “They'd much rather fully operate, but they understand right now with the virus that it's contagious, and these restrictions are there for public health reasons.”

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

