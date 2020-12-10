In new mitigation efforts, Wolf closes indoor dining, indoor gyms, pauses high school sports

Gov. Tom Wolf in a news conference Thursday afternoon issued a new set of COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania that includes closing indoor dining, indoor gyms and entertainment venues, as well as pausing youth sports and in-person extracurricular activities.

The temporary mitigation orders take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4.

A day after announcing his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Wolf moved to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths across the state.

“We all hoped it would not come to this,” he said at a virtual news conference, but “we need to slow the spread to save lives.”

The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the state, which is now averaging 10,000 new confirmed cases a day and has a record number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Pennsylvania reported 248 new deaths Thursday as the statewide toll passed 12,000.

Wolf had said on Monday that additional pandemic measures might be needed to slow the spread of the virus, warning that hospitals were under increasing strain and would have to start turning away patients if they become overwhelmed.