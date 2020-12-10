In new mitigation efforts, Wolf closes indoor dining, indoor gyms, pauses high school sports

Gov. Tom Wolf in a news conference Thursday afternoon issued a new set of COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania that includes closing indoor dining, indoor gyms and entertainment venues, as well as pausing youth sports and in-person extracurricular activities.
The temporary mitigation orders take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4.
A day after announcing his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Wolf moved to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths across the state.
“We all hoped it would not come to this,” he said at a virtual news conference, but “we need to slow the spread to save lives.”
The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the state, which is now averaging 10,000 new confirmed cases a day and has a record number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Pennsylvania reported 248 new deaths Thursday as the statewide toll passed 12,000.
Wolf had said on Monday that additional pandemic measures might be needed to slow the spread of the virus, warning that hospitals were under increasing strain and would have to start turning away patients if they become overwhelmed.
“Today I am announcing additional, temporary COVID-19 protective mitigation measures in the commonwealth,” said Wolf, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. “With these measures in place, we hope to accomplish three goals: First, stop the devastating spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Second, keep our hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed. And third, help Pennsylvanians get through the holiday season — and closer to a widely available vaccine — as safely as possible."
The limited-time mitigation effort includes the closure of all indoor dining at businesses, including restaurants, breweries, social clubs and catered events. Outdoor dining, take-out food service and take-out alcohol services are permitted to continue.
There are also new limits on indoor and outdoor gathering. Indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, though places of worship are exempt from this limitation.
Outdoor gatherings and events of more than 50 people are prohibited.
Wolf's plan also closes all indoor operations at gyms and fitness facilities, though it will allow outdoor facilities and outdoor classes to continue as long as participants wear face coverings.
All in-person businesses serving the public may only operate at up to 50% maximum capacity, except as limited by existing orders to a smaller capacity limit.
Entertainment venues, however, are prohibited from operating. These include casinos, movie theaters, concert venues, museums, arcades, bowling alleys and private clubs.
In terms of limitations on students, K-12 school sports and youth sports at public and private schools are paused. This also includes travel, recreational and intramural sports for youths. Professional and collegiate sports may continue, though spectators will not be allowed to attend.
Voluntary extracurricular activities at schools are also suspended, though activities could be held virtually. This includes musical ensembles, school plays, student council, clubs and school dances.
“We know that COVID-19 thrives in places where people gather together,” Wolf said. “Therefore, these mitigation measures target high-risk environments and activities and aim to reduce the spread of this devastating virus.”
