In election fraud quest, Pa. GOP seeks details on who voted

HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania's Senate pursuing what they call a "forensic investigation" of last year's presidential election said Tuesday they plan to subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver's license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and how they voted.

Senate Republicans have scheduled a meeting Wednesday of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which they control, to vote to issue subpoenas for the information from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.

The request for records on who voted will include their name, address, driver's license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number and how they voted, whether in-person, by mail, absentee or provisional ballot.

Republicans also want that information for each registered voter, as of Nov. 1, 2020, plus the last time they voted. In addition to that, Republicans say they plan to issue subpoenas for records of communication between Wolf's administration and counties concerning elections from May 1, 2020, through May 1, 2021.