In election fraud quest, Pa. GOP seeks details on who voted
In election fraud quest, Pa. GOP seeks details on who voted

Election Day Voting 2020

Voters wait in line at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle during the November 2020 election.

 Sentinel file

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania's Senate pursuing what they call a "forensic investigation" of last year's presidential election said Tuesday they plan to subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver's license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and how they voted.

Senate Republicans have scheduled a meeting Wednesday of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which they control, to vote to issue subpoenas for the information from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.

The request for records on who voted will include their name, address, driver's license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number and how they voted, whether in-person, by mail, absentee or provisional ballot.

Republicans also want that information for each registered voter, as of Nov. 1, 2020, plus the last time they voted. In addition to that, Republicans say they plan to issue subpoenas for records of communication between Wolf's administration and counties concerning elections from May 1, 2020, through May 1, 2021.

The idea of a "forensic investigation" or "audit" has been propelled by former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in battleground states where he lost. Critics say it is a fruitless search for fraud to legitimize Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him.

Democrats have vowed to fight any subpoenas, possibly in court, and it's not clear whether Wolf's administration can be forced to produce information, even by court order.

It also is not clear whether Wolf, a Democrat, will cooperate or whether the Department of State — which oversees the counties' administration of elections — stores that information.

Wolf's office said Tuesday that it will need to review the details of any subpoenas "before determining how to respond."

Democrats have sharply criticized the effort, saying the Republicans' "sham audit" or "fraudit" is a stunt to erode the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory and an extension of a national campaign to attack voting rights. Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, according to certified results.

Republicans also have repeatedly distorted the actions of judges and state officials leading up to last year's election, perpetuating the false idea that Democrats cheated.

