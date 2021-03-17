I-83 bridge toll proposal may force state's hand on gas tax funding problem

“What we all need to be doing is looking at how the budget is structured as a whole,” said Delozier, whose district covers the area of Cumberland County closest to the South Bridge. “We all need to be at the table asking how we can get these funds, and taxpayers need to know what the point of it all is.”

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he would be forming a commission of state officials and industry experts to discuss phasing out Pennsylvania’s gas tax — the major funding source for the Motor License Fund, which has struggled to consistently support all of the burdens the state places upon it.

“We have more than $9 billion in annual unmet needs across our state-maintained transportation system alone,” Wolf said in his announcement. “At the same time, Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades.”

The Motor License Fund consists primarily of gas tax revenue, along with vehicle fees and other transit-related income authorized by Act 89 of 2013, the state’s last major transportation bill. The fund is expected to collect $2.8 billion in the current fiscal year, according to state budget documents, but $716 million of this is used to fund the state police.