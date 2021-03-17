I-83 bridge toll proposal may force state's hand on gas tax funding problem

Pennsylvania’s long and largely unfruitful struggle to sustainably fund both transit and the state police is a few steps closer to hitting a breaking point — one which will almost certainly have a distinct impact on Cumberland County.
Last month, PennDOT announced its intention to introduce tolling fees on nine major bridges in the commonwealth, which are expected to require billions of dollars’ worth of work in the coming years. The proposal includes the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial bridge, commonly known as the South Bridge, which crosses the Susquehanna River to connect the West Shore to the Harrisburg area.
Some state legislators have announced a proposal to block PennDOT from using its public-private partnership spending power, authorized by the legislature several years ago, to enact the tolls.
But PennDOT isn’t pitching the tolling just to flex its legal powers.
The agency’s funding problem has been simmering for years, given that its major financial resource — the state’s Motor License Fund — has long been hobbled by the state using the fund to help pay for the Pennsylvania State Police, whose growing need for funding is stretching the money opposite PennDOT’s growing need for infrastructure.
“We can’t just say ‘no, you can’t do that, go figure out another answer,’” Rep. Sheryl Delozier said regarding PennDOT’s funding issues.
“What we all need to be doing is looking at how the budget is structured as a whole,” said Delozier, whose district covers the area of Cumberland County closest to the South Bridge. “We all need to be at the table asking how we can get these funds, and taxpayers need to know what the point of it all is.”
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he would be forming a commission of state officials and industry experts to discuss phasing out Pennsylvania’s gas tax — the major funding source for the Motor License Fund, which has struggled to consistently support all of the burdens the state places upon it.
“We have more than $9 billion in annual unmet needs across our state-maintained transportation system alone,” Wolf said in his announcement. “At the same time, Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades.”
The Motor License Fund consists primarily of gas tax revenue, along with vehicle fees and other transit-related income authorized by Act 89 of 2013, the state’s last major transportation bill. The fund is expected to collect $2.8 billion in the current fiscal year, according to state budget documents, but $716 million of this is used to fund the state police.
The state approved a plan in 2017 to slowly transition the state police away from dependency on the Motor License Fund — but the fixes required to do so have been very uncertain.
Police funding
The state police’s budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year has benefited from $226 million in COVID-related assistance, which won’t be there forever, leaving an open question as to how the state police budget will be balanced in the future.
What funding methods Wolf’s commission might recommend to replace gas tax revenues for PennDOT and the state police remains to be seen. In his 2021-2022 budget proposal, Wolf included an idea that he has pitched in previous budgets — establishing a fee to be paid by municipalities for state police coverage.
The exact proposal has varied from year to year, with Wolf having proposed a flat fee, a per-capita charge, and most recently a formula based on the cost of running the nearest barrack. But generally speaking, the cost is designed to be higher for municipalities that do not have their own police forces and rely on the state police as their primary law enforcement agency.
The idea creates predictable divisions; in Delozier’s district, where all of the municipalities have their own police, Delozier said officers question why they’re working hard to budget and run a local department when the township next to them gets to use the state police for free.
But for other representatives, “it’s hard to go back [to your municipalities] and say ‘you have to pay $2 million to start your own force,’” she said.
In Cumberland County, the largest municipality without its own police force is South Middleton Township, with roughly 15,600 residents and some significant recent suburban growth.
The possibility of having to start its own police force has always been on the township’s radar, but “as of right now, it’s kind of a wait-and-see what might come,” said township manager Cory Adams.
“It would be a considerable effort to evaluate the needs and to develop the overall structure of a department,” Adams said, and the township is perfectly satisfied with state police coverage.
Not having a police force also factors into South Middleton Township not having a general property tax; the township relies on transfer taxes and other peripheral collections to operate, although being forced to pay for state police coverage, or start its own department, would likely change that.
Infrastructure needs
Pennsylvania, and the I-83 corridor, also face another broad problem. Despite a COVID-induced dip in commuter traffic, the South Bridge still carries 125,000 vehicles per day on average, according to PennDOT.
Despite the traffic, the Midstate’s public transit services also remained budget-constrained. Capital Area Transit (CAT), a joint operation of Cumberland and Dauphin counties and the City of Harrisburg, is in the process of merging with rabbittransit, the York-based transit agency. Both agencies provide bus service along a number of set routes.
The new combined organization, known as the Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority, should see savings by combining certain overhead operations and improving scheduling, said Rich Farr, CEO of rabbittransit who has also taken over administrative control at CAT.
But those savings will go toward rectifying CAT’s existing $1.8 million budget deficit, Farr said. However, should the South Bridge toll be enacted, there may be an opportunity to establish park-and-ride routes for commuters who have a greater financial incentive to avoid using their own cars.
“Should that plan move forward, are there opportunities for us to create park-and-rides on the West Shore and maximize transit to reduce the congestion,” Farr said.