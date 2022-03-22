Human Relations advisory council seeking new members

The Cumberland County Advisory Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is seeking new members.

Advisory councils are composed of nonpartisan and nonpolitical individuals who serve as volunteers in an advisory capacity to the commission, the state's civil justice enforcement agency. Those interested in learning more can attend a virtual session via Zoom at 7 p.m. April 7. For more information, contact Brittany Mellinger at 717-783-8132 or bmellinger@pa.gov.

"This council, active since 2015, is looking for engaged community members who are looking to make an impact in Cumberland County," said Mellinger, commission education coordinator and liaison to the advisory council.

Council members work to advocate for their community by partnering with the commission to take action on key civil rights issues in the county, assisting community members with filing complaints and planning events and discussions that will help educate the community and celebrate diversity.

Advisory councils are composed of eight to 24 people, with time the commitment being one meeting per month, plus assisting with events or participating in trainings as they arise.

