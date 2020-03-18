How to reach Pennsylvania government services

A number of Pennsylvania government services are available online, by phone or by text.
To file for unemployment compensation, go to https://www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/Pages/default.aspx and click on "File an Initial application for benefits."
To talk mental health, text PA to 741-741.
To apply for Medicaid, visit on.pa.gov/compass.
To apply for SNAP, visit on.pa.gov/compass.
To apply for WIC, call 1-800-942-9467.
To get help with home heating, visit on.pa.gov/LIHEAP.
To sign up to vote by mail-in ballot, visit VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot.
To get answers to tax questions, visit revenue-pa.custhelp.com.
To access driver services, visit dmv.pa.gov/online-services.
To connect with professional license services, visit pals.pa.gov.
To learn about school closures, visit education.pa.gov/COVID19.
To receive health/safety text alerts, visit on.pa.gov/AlertPA.