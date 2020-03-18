You are the owner of this article.
How to reach Pennsylvania government services

Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol is located in Harrisburg.

 Matt Rourke

A number of Pennsylvania government services are available online, by phone or by text.

To file for unemployment compensation, go to https://www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/Pages/default.aspx and click on "File an Initial application for benefits."

To talk mental health, text PA to 741-741.

To apply for Medicaid, visit on.pa.gov/compass.

To apply for SNAP, visit on.pa.gov/compass.

To apply for WIC, call 1-800-942-9467.

To get help with home heating, visit on.pa.gov/LIHEAP.

To sign up to vote by mail-in ballot, visit VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot.

To get answers to tax questions, visit revenue-pa.custhelp.com.

To access driver services, visit dmv.pa.gov/online-services.

To connect with professional license services, visit pals.pa.gov.

To learn about school closures, visit education.pa.gov/COVID19.

To receive health/safety text alerts, visit on.pa.gov/AlertPA.

