Gov. Tom Wolf late Wednesday announced what the process will be to reopen Pennsylvania while keeping an eye on COVID-19 to try to ensure there is no second wave.

While some of the measures were laid out, there are important factors that have not been finalized.

Here is a look at some important questions and some of the latest information from Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

How will Pennsylvania reopen?

Levine said the state will reopen by region only, not by county. Cumberland County is paired with Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, York, Adams and Franklin counties to form the south-central region.

One metric that the state Department of Health plans to use looks at new, confirmed cases of COVID-19. If there is a total of less than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over 14 days, the department could consider the region for reopening.

Levine said that to make these decisions on reopening, the department will use only confirmed case data — or patients whose tests came back positive — and not probable data — or those who have symptoms and a connection to a COVID-19 case but no positive test.

With 22 new cases reported Thursday, Cumberland County now has 229 positive cases and seven deaths, with 1,053 negative test results, though the department does not provide county-level details on confirmed and probable cases. Nearly 26% (22 of 85 tests) of Thursday's new test results for the county were positive.

The case data, however, won't be the only factor in deciding when to reopen regions. Levine said the administration will also look at the availability of testing, availability of hospital beds, case management and contact tracing, and data from models provided by Carnegie Mellon.

What is needed before a region reopens?

Wolf's plan emphasizes that adequate personal protective equipment and diagnostic testing are available.

While the Wolf administration has established industry connections for local businesses to produce PPEs and other supplies for health care workers, the work on establishing testing has been slow, hampered by lack of material nationwide.

Wolf said Thursday that there is not enough capacity for testing or enough testing kits. The state is largely dependent on federal equipment, which only just provided 100 kits to the state. He said he is working at what Pennsylvania businesses can do to help the state reach testing capacity on its own, and Levine said it is working with health systems and seeking out partnerships — such as with Rite Aid — to offer more testing.

The department may also potentially establish mobile testing and mass testing sites like the one that just opened in Northeastern Pennsylvania. However, these sites would have more relaxed rules, according to Levine. Though the state seems unlikely to ever get to population-based testing of asymptomatic residents, the testing sites would potentially offer tests for anyone with symptoms, regardless if they are part of a vulnerable population, know someone with the disease or are health care workers.

But even if capacity is there, Wolf said there is still a question about what test to use. Both Wolf and Levine have cast doubt on antibody testing, which Wolf said does not have a fast turnaround. Levine said studies have not yet shown if antibody testing is worth the effort, because its not known how long antibodies will stay in the body to keep a person immune.

Wolf said diagnostic testing also has flaws with its slow turnaround and potential for false positives.

Nothing seems to be established yet in the state on what it will use or how it will use it ahead of a possible May 8 reopening.

What does the next step in reopening look like?

"Aggressive containment." Those were the words of Levine in explaining what the next, less restrictive "yellow" step was after a stay-at-home order. Though residents will be allowed outside, Levine said they are still heavily encouraged to continue social distancing and to wear masks.

In the "yellow phase" of Wolf's plan, a step up from the current "red phase," residents can move within their region to visit friends and family, though large gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.

Child care will reopen, mostly because some businesses are allowed to resume in-person operations as long as they follow business and building safety orders. What all of those businesses could be has not been established, and Levine said it has not been determined if summer camps and summer sports will be allowed in this phase.

Other limitations will stay in place, including restrictions on visiting prisons or nursing facilities and the closure of schools and indoor recreation facilities, such as gyms, casinos and theaters. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carry-out and delivery.

In-person retail will be allowed, though the administration encourages purchases to be made with curbside pick-up or delivery.

All businesses that open are expected to follow Centers for Disease and Prevention and Department of Health guidance for social distancing and cleaning.

What happens after a reopening?

The Department of Health will continue watching for symptoms, encouraging testing, isolating positives, conducting contact tracing on confirmed cases and quarantining those people connected with those patients.

How the department plans to do all that remains to be seen.

Levine said they are finalizing a plan on how the department will conduct contact tracing, an effort that some health officials claim could involve thousands of people in order to track all the cases and prevent a second wave of the disease. Levine said that plan could involve public health nurses from county and state public health centers, as well as volunteers and help from health systems.

Levine said Thursday that the plan will be released when it's ready.

Could a region be shut down again?

Yes. If monitoring of COVID-19 cases shows that there is a hot spot developing in a region that has moved to its yellow phase, Wolf has the authority to shut that region back down.

One of the concerns Wolf mentioned Thursday is how people will react once the shutdown has been lifted, even into an "aggressive containment" phase. With businesses reopening in one region and not another, it's not outside the realm of possibility that a bordering county could be overrun by nearby residents whose stay-at-home order has not yet been lifted. This could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases and result in a reversal of the reopening order.

