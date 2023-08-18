How transparent are Cumberland County’s local governments?

The county has 11 boroughs and 22 townships. All but two of them have current and past meeting agendas available online, with each of those varying on how efficient they are at updating that list.

Lower Frankford Township's website lists current agendas but makes no mention of past agendas or meeting minutes. Upper Frankford Township doesn’t even have a website.

Multiple attempts to reach Upper Frankford Township were unsuccessful as of the start of August.

"That's just a fact of the world we live in," said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. "We do not live in a duly connected society."

Carlisle Mayor and Silver Spring Township Solicitor Sean Schultz said he feels the area's local governments do a good job at being transparent.

"They really have to be transparent, or you're going to hear it pretty quickly," he said. "In my experience, especially in this area, local governments do a pretty good job being as transparent as they can."

Some local governments, including Carlisle, livestream their meetings so that those not in physical attendance can stay updated. Such livestreams were a way to keep meetings public during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some like Carlisle Borough, as well as many of the local school districts, kept up with the effort.

"We saw that it increased the ability of people to attend our meetings," Schultz said. "I think streaming, even if (people) don't attend them live, allows them to watch the recordings later and improves transparency by allowing folks more readily accessible information."

According to Melewsky, having resources available in person is also still critical.

"We have a large percentage of Pennsylvanians who do not have access to or the ability to use the internet," she said. "So anytime we have an agency who's doing the right thing and proactively providing information on their website, we also advocate for them to have it available in a hard copy in their office for people who cannot use those resources."

Right to Know

Public agencies must make their records available under the state's right-to-know law, which went into effect in 2009.

Once a right-to-know request is filed, an agency has five business days to respond. An agency can also invoke a 30 calendar day extension if the record is located off site or if the request is complex. Far too often, however, according to Melewsky, agencies take the 30-day extension as a matter of policy.

"That's not the way the right-to-know law is supposed to work," she said. "The right-to-know law requires the agency to respond as promptly as possible under the circumstances. Providing meeting minutes should not invoke a 30-day extension. It shouldn't even involve a right-to-know request."

There are, however, legitimate reasons for an agency to take a 30-day extension. Staffing concerns are one.

"If (an agency) is down to a one-person staff, they might need extra time," Melewsky said. "There are legitimate reasons why that provision is there and why it's necessary."

If a right-to-know request is denied, the requester can appeal to the Office of Open Records. From there, the request can be denied, dismissed or granted. If an appeal is denied, the requester can challenge the decision in the courts.

Often, a secretary or other municipal staff member will have right-to-know duties added to their responsibilities despite having no experience in the area. However, training is provided to all right-to-know/open records officers.

"Everybody goes through some level of training," Schultz said. "The commonwealth has established some training programs."

Shultz said that he wouldn't change much of anything about open record laws in Pennsylvania.

"I think it's pretty good," he said. "In the end, municipalities can't hide anything."

Schultz said that sometimes municipalities struggle to respond to requests simply because they're not sure what the requester is looking for.

"I find that people don't (always) have the specific knowledge of what maybe they should be asking for," he said. "Instead, let's have a chat and talk about what you're looking for. That's usually much more beneficial."