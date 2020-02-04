Highlights of Gov. Wolf's state budget proposal

HARRISBURG — Highlights of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's spending plan for the 2020-21 budget year that starts July 1:

The big picture

— Increases spending through the state's main bank account to $36.1 billion. Including nearly $600 million for the current fiscal year, Wolf is seeking authorization for another $2.6 billion in new spending, or 7.6% of this year's enacted budget of $34 billion.

— Projects a 4.5% increase in tax collections to $37.3 billion, before refunds. Does not increase tax rates on sales or income, the state's two biggest sources of revenue.

— Asks lawmakers to expand a bond-funded redevelopment grant program by $1 billion and make the money available for the cleanup of lead, asbestos and other environmental health hazards in school buildings.

— Calls for lawmakers to raise the state minimum wage to $12 an hour on July 1, up from the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

Taxes and fees

— Corporate income taxes: Restructures how the state would calculate corporate profits to adopt "combined reporting" and reduces the current 9.99% tax rate by annual steps to 5.99% in 2025. The change is estimated to produce an additional $240 million in revenue in 2020-21.