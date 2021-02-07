Hampden Township commissioner dies after short illness

Hampden Township Commissioner and lifetime township resident Kenneth Fetrow died Saturday after a short illness, according to fellow township commissioner John V. Thomas.

Thomas said Fetrow was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Fetrow was one of three police officers who made up the original Hampden Township police force in 1959, and he served for 43 years, 35 of which as chief of police.

Fetrow was re-elected to his seat on the township board of commissioners in 2017, with his term slated to end this year.

"He truly cared for the residents of Hampden Township throughout his many years of public service," Thomas said in a news release Saturday. "Ken was a humble man who was quick to give credit to others for accomplishments of his officers, fellow commissioners and township staff. Most of all, Ken Fetrow was my good friend and he will be greatly missed."

Commissioner Al Bienstock recalled Ken as "a quiet soft-spoken man who cared deeply about Hampden Township. After his decades as a police officer and chief, he couldn't remain idle after retirement, and ran for commissioner. Service to Hampden was in his blood."

