State Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Hampden, on Wednesday announced that Hampden Township was awarded a $60,702 ARLE grant from PennDOT to cover the cost of safety improvements along the Wertzville Road corridor.
Rothman said in a news release that he had requested a PennDOT safety evaluation for Wertzville Road following his election in 2015, and he’s had joint public meetings with township officials and community groups to hear feedback about safety needs.
“I wish to thank Secretary Leslie Richards for her approval of this state funding,” Rothman said.
“It is important that Hampden Township is able to meet the requirements identified by the PennDOT safety evaluation. I was pleased to work with them to see that this grant was approved as we sought to enhance safety for the traffic-congested region.
The importance of the Wertzville Road corridor cannot be overstated, and I’m gratified that the grant was approved. We will continue to look for ways to improve safety and congestion in the area.”
Hampden Township seeks to use the grant for additional signage, near-side traffic signals and Advanced Dilemma Zone Detection where Wertzville Road intersects with Lambs Gap Road, Interstate 81 north exit and Orrs Bridge Road.