Guest Editorial: Cumberland County Commissioners stance on reopening

On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we would like to clarify our position on the issue of COVID-19 and the current state of emergency for Cumberland County. At this time the county remains in the Red Phase.

Cumberland County is currently not moving toward a unilateral "reopening" in the manner that some other counties have announced. This move, we are advised, has no legal basis and would not stand up and could actually endanger the business licenses of those who defy the state of emergency declaration.

We are committed to a reopening that can last and have a sustained success for the community. We hope that is soon. Cumberland County needs to open at the right time and in the right manner. We are however, researching the options available to us, as reported in the media, both from a legal and a practical standpoint, as a decision nears on how, and when, to move the county toward safe re-opening.

Several key steps remain to ensure that move; especially in terms of implementing safeguards for our vulnerable populations, who will continue to require protection, after the majority of us can return to a more “normal” amount of mobility and public activity. We will continue to closely evaluate the steps as needed over the next few days.