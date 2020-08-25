Gray area of mail-in voting law up to Pennsylvania court

As a result, more than half of the 2.8 million ballots cast were mail-in or absentee ballots. That record-smashing number of votes-by-mail is expected to grow in the presidential election, when Pennsylvania could help decide the outcome.

Even with Trump baselessly excoriating mail ballots as fraudulent, both the state’s Republican and Democratic parties are encouraging members to vote by mail, and Trump’s campaign is leaving door-hangers encouraging voters to “sign up for your ballot today!”

If at least 3 million people in Pennsylvania vote by mail in the Nov. 3 election, as expected, just 1% of that is 30,000 ballots, while 5% is 150,000 ballots. If 4 million people vote by mail, 5% is 200,000 ballots.

That is compared to the approximately 44,000 ballots that Trump won by in Pennsylvania in 2016 when he became the first Republican since 1988 to capture the state’s electoral votes.

Tim Benyo, the chief clerk of Lehigh County’s board of elections, said he doesn’t remember the issue coming up as such a point of contention — until now.

A secrecy envelope is essentially an unmarked envelope that holds the ballot inside the return envelope and theoretically shields election officials and people authorized to watch vote counting from knowing a voter’s choices.