Governor seeks overhaul of Pennsylvania's highway funding

To raise about $2 billion over the next few years, PennDOT seeks to add tolls to nine major bridges on interstates around the state to finance reconstruction projects, drawing objections from Republican lawmakers.

Lawmakers are discussing slapping fees on electric vehicles, while Wolf has proposed, without success in the Legislature, ways of weaning the state police budget off highway construction funds.

Meanwhile, the Legislature’s efforts to fund transportation over the last two decades have run up debt and costs to motorists.

A 2007 law siphoning hundreds of millions of dollars from turnpike tolls each year — now more than $7 billion in total since then — has plunged the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission deeper into debt.

The turnpike commission has more than $14 billion in debt, as of last year, double what it reported a decade ago.

It paid $652 million in interest and borrowing costs last year, more than half of its total revenue and more than its operating costs for the year, according to its financial statement.

At the same time, turnpike tolls have more than doubled in 12 years to $47 across the length of the highway and more than quadrupled for motorists who don’t have E-Z Pass to $95.30, or almost a quarter per mile.