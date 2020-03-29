Governor seeks federal declaration

The company said Friday night that the governor's office had “agreed to provide emergency funding to Easton Hospital for at least the next four weeks." The amount provided wasn't specified.

"At the end of this period, we will work together with the governor to secure funding to keep the hospital open on a month-to-month basis as long as the crisis continues or St. Luke’s completes the proposed transaction," said Darren Grubb, a spokesman for the Dallas, Texas-based company said Friday night.

The company would return any state funds that exceed the hospital’s operating expenses at the end of four weeks, he said.

Wolf didn't confirm the deal Saturday or any amount but said the state was working with the hospital “to make sure they have what they need to stay open."

Wolf said the bulk of any funding would come from the federal government, but it's unclear how federal money intended to aid the nation's hospitals will be spent.

“In the meantime, there are places like Easton Hospital ... in financial jeopardy," he said. “Right now the state is doing everything it can to make sure that we are increasing our health care capacity, not reducing it."

Steward said cancellation of elective surgeries and the associated revenue had pushed Easton Hospital’s finances to the brink.

