Governor seeks federal declaration

Pennsylvania's governor says the state's COVID-19 outbreak response would be helped by a federal major disaster declaration.
Gov. Tom Wolf made a formal request for the declaration on Sunday, saying it would provide additional help to governments responding to the crisis.
Wolf, a Democrat, signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Pennsylvania on March 6 and it remains in effect.
Here's a look at coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
Nursing home outbreak
The medical director at a western Pennsylvania nursing home said 14 residents have become infected with the coronavirus and additional tests are pending.
Dr. Dave Thimons told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that staff are doing what they can to help those affected at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver.
Levine said there have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes across Pennsylvania, and most of them are in the state's southeastern region of Philadelphia and its suburbs.
Thirty-six of the state's 695 nursing homes have confirmed cases. As of three days ago, there had been 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 17 Pennsylvania nursing homes, the Health Department said.
At the Brighton facility, most of the positive tests were received on Saturday, the paper said. At least one patient with more severe symptoms was transferred to a hospital but most remain in the 500-bed nursing home. The facility has set up a COVID-19 unit to address the outbreak.
Immigration detainees
Migrant advocates told The Philadelphia Inquirer that immigration detainees began a hunger strike in a central Pennsylvania prison to demand release during the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal immigration authorities told the paper Saturday that some detainees at the York County Prison had recently refused meals, while advocates said it was at least 180 people.
Participants in the hunger strike are worried that prison staff could spread COVID-19 and that detainees who get sick may not receive proper medical care, the paper reported.
Emergency funding
The owner of an eastern Pennsylvania hospital has announced a deal with the state to keep the facility open and operating for at least the next four weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Steward Health Care, owner of Easton Hospital, had sought $40 million from the state, citing “dire” financial problems. Steward said it had told state health officials in January that the hospital would either be sold to St. Luke’s University Health Network by April 21 or close.
The company said Friday night that the governor's office had “agreed to provide emergency funding to Easton Hospital for at least the next four weeks." The amount provided wasn't specified.
"At the end of this period, we will work together with the governor to secure funding to keep the hospital open on a month-to-month basis as long as the crisis continues or St. Luke’s completes the proposed transaction," said Darren Grubb, a spokesman for the Dallas, Texas-based company said Friday night.
The company would return any state funds that exceed the hospital’s operating expenses at the end of four weeks, he said.
Wolf didn't confirm the deal Saturday or any amount but said the state was working with the hospital “to make sure they have what they need to stay open."
Wolf said the bulk of any funding would come from the federal government, but it's unclear how federal money intended to aid the nation's hospitals will be spent.
“In the meantime, there are places like Easton Hospital ... in financial jeopardy," he said. “Right now the state is doing everything it can to make sure that we are increasing our health care capacity, not reducing it."
Steward said cancellation of elective surgeries and the associated revenue had pushed Easton Hospital’s finances to the brink.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.