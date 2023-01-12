 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gov. Wolf tops state record of pardons granted

  • 0
Pennsylvania Tom Wolf End Of Term

Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday.

Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a total of 2,540 since he took office in 2015. He surpassed Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell’s record of 1,122 granted pardons.

Of the pardons, 395 were part of the expedited review process for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. Another 232 were part of the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, which accepted applications through the month of September.

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact,” Wolf said in a statement. “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”

People are also reading…

A pardon grants total forgiveness of the related criminal conviction and allows for expungement.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Families demanding justice three years after Beirut port blast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News