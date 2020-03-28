Gov. Wolf: Temporary licensing waivers for health care workers in Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Saturday that in recent days the state has streamlined the process for retired doctors, nurses, medical students, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers, allowed out-of-state practitioners to practice in Pennsylvania, expanded telemedicine, and launched a portal to purchase supplies.

“Pennsylvania is reinforcing the ranks of our doctors, nurses and other health care providers during this emergency,” Wolf said. “We have streamlined the process for retired health care workers to return to work and provide relief so those on the frontline can focus on providing care to patients. We’re also expanding the use of telemedicine and supporting and protecting health care workers by helping to purchase the necessary equipment and supplies they will need."