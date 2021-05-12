Gov. Wolf talks referendums in stop at Silver Spring Township

With the May 18 primary less than a week away, Gov. Tom Wolf is spending his time on one final tour to encourage voters to vote "no" on the disaster powers ballot questions.

Wolf's first stop was Wednesday morning at the Silver Spring Community Fire Hall, where he was joined by Democratic Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and Silver Spring Township Fire President Doug McDonald.

Wolf said the referendum questions are an attempt to inject partisan legislative politics into emergency management and disaster declarations, and he encourages voters to choose "no" on the ballot. The GOP argues that the referendums institute checks and balances on the governor's emergency powers, having taken issue with the shutdown and mitigation efforts.

Wolf also visited Pittsburgh Wednesday with plans to visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

