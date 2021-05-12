 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Wolf talks referendums in stop at Silver Spring Township
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured
Silver Spring Township

Gov. Wolf talks referendums in stop at Silver Spring Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Allegheny County officials discussed how flexible disaster emergency declarations allow emergency officials to meet the needs of communities before, during and after an emergency. "Changes to the current disaster declaration process could have the unintended consequence of leaving emergency management professionals facing a number of unknowns that ultimately can impact the continuity of response and recovery operations," PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. "While this scenario can seem implausible to many people, the past year has shown us that we need to expect the unexpected and emergency managers need to have available to them the tools and authorities they need when they need them."

With the May 18 primary less than a week away, Gov. Tom Wolf is spending his time on one final tour to encourage voters to vote "no" on the disaster powers ballot questions.

Wolf's first stop was Wednesday morning at the Silver Spring Community Fire Hall, where he was joined by Democratic Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and Silver Spring Township Fire President Doug McDonald.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
A look at the referendum questions on this year's primary ballot

Wolf said the referendum questions are an attempt to inject partisan legislative politics into emergency management and disaster declarations, and he encourages voters to choose "no" on the ballot. The GOP argues that the referendums institute checks and balances on the governor's emergency powers, having taken issue with the shutdown and mitigation efforts.

Wolf also visited Pittsburgh Wednesday with plans to visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Wolf Administration discusses need for flexible disaster emergency declarations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News