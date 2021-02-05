Gov. Wolf signs $912M pandemic relief bill for Pennsylvania

Last year's federal aid for renters ran out in September and the need is still high, said Rachel Garland, the managing attorney for housing at Community Legal Services in Philadelphia.

State and federal rules made that aid money difficult to use in Pennsylvania.

The cap on the amount for an individual renter — $750, less than the median rent in Pennsylvania — frustrated many landlords and renters. Ultimately, two-thirds of the $150 million was left over, and state lawmakers ended up using it to plug a deficit in the state's operations.

Landlords were required to accept the $750 as full payment for the month, meaning they had to take a loss on a unit that rented for more money.

This time around, there is no cap and the money can pay off utility bills, an important step to help people keep their housing, Garland said.

A number of reports from utilities on file at the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission show a modest year-over-year increase in the number of customers who are behind on their bills, as of December. Those same reports, however, show a much bigger increase in the amount of money those customers owe.